Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shoup conducts flight quarters [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shoup conducts flight quarters

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2025) Chief Logistics Specialist Robert Espinoza, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., observes an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Maritime Fighter Squadron (HSM 51), take off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), July 1. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9146423
    VIRIN: 250701-N-PV534-1272
    Resolution: 4786x3191
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoup conducts flight quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shoup conducts flight quarters
    Shoup conducts flight quarters
    Shoup conducts flight quarters
    Shoup conducts flight quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    DDG 86
    CTF70
    CSG-5
    Navy
    flight quarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download