    Shoup conducts flight quarters [Image 1 of 4]

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tyler Bergeron, from Thibodaux, La., signals to an MH-60R helicopter, attached to Maritime Fighter Squadron (HSM 51), on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), July 1. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9146421
    VIRIN: 250701-N-PV534-1109
    Resolution: 5285x3523
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: THIBODAUX, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Shoup conducts flight quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

