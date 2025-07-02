Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the Arleigh Burke Trophy Award to USS Michael Murphy [Image 6 of 7]

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the Arleigh Burke Trophy Award to USS Michael Murphy

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) thanks the for their hard work and dedication during the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy presentation on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. The trophy is awarded annually to one submarine, ship or aircraft squadron, in both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleets, for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

