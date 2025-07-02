Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the Arleigh Burke Trophy Award to USS Michael Murphy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, congratulates the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) for their hard work and dedication during the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy presentation on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. The trophy is awarded annually to one submarine, ship or aircraft squadron, in both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleets, for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)