    57th Maintenance Group Change of Command happens at Nellis [Image 2 of 2]

    57th Maintenance Group Change of Command happens at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Casey Crabill, incoming 57th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 26, 2025. Crabill is charged with meeting the increasing requirements of not only the 57th Wing, but also the needs of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and Air Combat Command through world-class aircraft support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9146076
    VIRIN: 250331-F-OT290-1941
    Resolution: 4703x3704
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, 57th Maintenance Group Change of Command happens at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

