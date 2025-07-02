57th Maintenance Group Change of Command happens at Nellis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Casey Crabill, incoming 57th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 26, 2025. Crabill is charged with meeting the increasing requirements of not only the 57th Wing, but also the needs of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and Air Combat Command through world-class aircraft support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson)