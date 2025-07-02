57th Maintenance Group Change of Command happens at Nellis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, accepts the guidon from Col. Marc Walker, outgoing 57th Maintenance Group (MXG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 26, 2025. The 57th MXG is the largest and most diverse maintenance group in the U.S. Air Force comprised of over 3,100 total force Airmen, civilians, and contractors in four squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson)