    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, left, 57th Wing commander, accepts the guidon from Col. Marc Walker, outgoing 57th Maintenance Group (MXG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 26, 2025. The 57th MXG is the largest and most diverse maintenance group in the U.S. Air Force comprised of over 3,100 total force Airmen, civilians, and contractors in four squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson)

    This work, 57th Maintenance Group Change of Command happens at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

