Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teamwork On Target [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Teamwork On Target

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Tyler Schaffer, Bethel Paintball Battlefield operator, right, hands airsoft guns to Airmen at Bethel
    Battlefield Paintball Park, Virginia, June 26, 2025. The 439th Supply Chain Operations Squadron
    participated in a paintball competition for their resiliency day to reinforce team camaraderie and
    strengthen squadron unity.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9146056
    VIRIN: 250626-F-JG177-1043
    Resolution: 5691x3786
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teamwork On Target [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teamwork On Target
    Teamwork On Target
    Teamwork On Target
    Teamwork On Target
    Teamwork On Target

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency Day
    Paintball Park
    Supply Chain Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download