Teamwork On Target

Tyler Schaffer, Bethel Paintball Battlefield operator, right, hands airsoft guns to Airmen at Bethel

Battlefield Paintball Park, Virginia, June 26, 2025. The 439th Supply Chain Operations Squadron

participated in a paintball competition for their resiliency day to reinforce team camaraderie and

strengthen squadron unity.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)