    SD Hosts NFL Player and USNA Graduate 2nd Lt. Rayuan Lane III at the Pentagon [Image 24 of 25]

    SD Hosts NFL Player and USNA Graduate 2nd Lt. Rayuan Lane III at the Pentagon

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Player and U.S. Naval Academy Graduate U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Rayuan Lane III and his family at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9146053
    VIRIN: 250702-D-PM193-2189
    Resolution: 7739x5159
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts NFL Player and USNA Graduate 2nd Lt. Rayuan Lane III at the Pentagon [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    SECDEFHegseth
    NFL
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    SECDEF

