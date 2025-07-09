Marine, NFL Rookie Rayuan Lane Visits Pentagon, Meets Defense Secretary

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lofted a football to the young officer and recent NFL draftee on the Pentagon steps, a first for the secretary at the iconic building. Lane, a newly commissioned Marine Corps officer and rookie defensive back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was visiting the Pentagon with his family at Hegseth's invitation. Hegseth praised Lane as an embodiment of service and opportunity.

"Think about all the kids that can look and say, not only can I serve my country, but I can excel at the highest of levels and make it to the NFL," he told Lane. "There's no better example of the American dream than that. … I'm looking at the personification of the American dream, truly."

Hegseth added that the former Navy football safety's journey was "a pretty cool story" he wants all of America to see.

"I want my kids to look up and say, 'Hey, I could do that someday.' We appreciate you setting the example. … We're proud of you," Hegseth said. Lane's visit on July 2, 2025, included a tour of the Pentagon, where the 23-year-old Naval Academy graduate learned more about the Defense Department's history and met some of its leaders.

"It was amazing," Lane said of the visit. "There's a lot of history in [the Pentagon]. … Getting a chance to meet the secretary of defense, play on the parade field and see the view with my family — it was a really good experience that I appreciate." For Lane, a Baltimore native, the day marked another milestone in a remarkable journey that combines military service with professional sports at the highest level. Less than two months ago, Lane graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. That came on the heels of an April 26, 2025, NFL draft selection, when the Jacksonville Jaguars chose Lane in the sixth round. He became the 19th Naval Academy graduate ever drafted into the NFL — and the first defensive back in Navy history.

Lane was also the first Navy football player invited to the NFL scouting combine since 2019. Under a Defense Department policy, forwarded by President Donald J. Trump's 2019 executive order, service academy athletes like Lane may delay their active-duty service to pursue a career in professional sports. In Lane's case, he will serve in the Marine Corps Reserve while chasing his NFL dream, with an obligation to return to full-time military service after his football career ends. For the 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety, the dual path of officer and athlete is the culmination of four years of hard work at Annapolis. Lane was a four-year starter for the Navy Midshipmen football team, anchoring the defense in 43 consecutive starts to finish his collegiate career. A product of Baltimore's Gilman School, he arrived at the academy as an unheralded recruit — Navy was the only NCAA Division I program to offer him a scholarship out of high school.

Lane quickly proved himself on the field. Rarely do freshmen start at Navy, but he earned a place in the lineup midway through his plebe year and never missed a game, showcasing high-level speed, instincts and versatility. By his senior season, Navy coaches and NFL scouts alike recognized Lane as one of the most talented players to come through the academy in years. That 2024 senior season became one for the Navy record books. Lane served as a team co-captain and helped lead the Midshipmen to a 10-3 record — the program's first winning season since 2019 — along with victories in the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series against Army and Air Force. It was a dramatic turnaround after several losing seasons. Lane's leadership on defense was central to the team's success.

"Every defensive call goes through [Lane]. He is the leader of the defense," Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele said during the season.

Lane finished his college career with 244 total tackles and seven interceptions, and he was a constant presence on special teams as a gunner and kick return coverage specialist. His all-around performance earned him attention from professional scouts — and ultimately a shot in the NFL. Despite his on-field accolades, Lane's commitment to the Naval Academy and military service remained steadfast. During his junior year, he briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal to explore opportunities at higher-profile football programs. Interest was strong; he received scholarship offers from Power Four universities, including UCLA and Notre Dame. However, Lane ultimately decided to stay at the Naval Academy with his "brothers" on the team. He never truly wanted to leave.

His mother, Felecia, recalled her son asking, "If they're asking me to leave a great place to go to another great place, what am I gaining?" Lane concluded, "Ultimately, I've got a lot of love for the academy and for my teammates. When I put everything together, it did not make sense for me to get away from this place."

His coaches were relieved and impressed by his loyalty. According to Navy Defensive Coordinator P.J. Volker, Lane "left substantial amounts of money on the table" in the era of name, image and likeness deals by spurning transfer offers.

"We are extremely grateful as a football program that he [stayed]," Volker said. Lane's devotion to service is just as strong. He fulfilled his military training and duties at the academy while balancing the full-time demands of Division I football. Upon graduating, Lane selected an assignment with the Marine Corps — a choice that surprised few who knew his character.

"He's always been reserved, yet outgoing, a natural leader. The Marines, that suits him," his mother said.

Lane said the values of the Marine Corps, from intensity to discipline, appealed to him early on. And even as he prepared for the NFL, he never lost sight of his primary mission.

"I was more happy to graduate and commission and be able to put on a uniform than I was on draft day," Lane said. That perspective, he explained, shows "where the mindset was" for him — service comes first. At the Pentagon, Hegseth commended Lane not only for his athletic achievements but for what he represents to the nation. The secretary noted that Lane's story has already given a boost to military recruiting, simply by showing young people what is possible.

"We want the best of the best, and that's what we're getting here," he said. Lane's immediate focus is on his upcoming NFL training camp, where he will fight for a roster spot in Jacksonville's secondary. Jaguars coaches have noted his standout special teams skills and strong football IQ, traits developed during his time at the academy.

No matter how his professional football career unfolds, Lane has a Marine Corps career ahead of him — a fact that keeps him grounded. In preparing for the NFL while upholding his military duties, Lane said he learned to "stay in the moment" and trust the process.

"Every day, I just put my best foot forward," he said, confident that "everything is going to work itself out." For now, Lane is relishing the chance to live both of his dreams.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to be both a Jacksonville Jaguar and a Marine Corps officer," he said after the draft.

That once-unlikely combination became reality through Lane's hard work and faith, and with a little help from policies that recognize the value of both service and sports. As he stood with Hegseth at the Pentagon, wearing his Marine Corps utility combat uniform, Lane embodied that very ideal.

