    Sgt. Major Moore Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 17]

    Sgt. Major Moore Wreath Laying Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The family of Sgt. Major Robert Moore, Head Drum Major of the US Army Ceremonial Band, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, June 23, 2025 in Arlington, Va.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:36
    VIRIN: 250623-A-BN614-4784
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Sgt. Major Moore Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    the old guard
    bugler
    drum major
    ceremony
    wreath laying

