Sgt. Major Moore Wreath Laying Ceremony

The family of Sgt. Major Robert Moore, Head Drum Major of the US Army Ceremonial Band, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, June 23, 2025 in Arlington, Va.
|06.22.2025
|07.02.2025 17:36
|9145955
|250623-A-BN614-2070
|4887x3258
|9.82 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
