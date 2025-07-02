4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-15E flight crew fly an F-15E jet over the simulated area of responsibility (AOR) during a generation, employ and sustain readiness exercise on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2025. This exercise will evaluate the wing’s response capabilities to a variety of crises on an installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)