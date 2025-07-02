Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-15E flight crew fly an F-15E jet over the simulated area of responsibility (AOR) during a generation, employ and sustain readiness exercise on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2025. This exercise will evaluate the wing’s response capabilities to a variety of crises on an installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9145743
    VIRIN: 250623-F-SD514-1156
    Resolution: 3861x2569
    Size: 886.9 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Readiness Exercise
    15th Air Force

