U.S. Air Force F-15E flight crew fly an F-15E jet over the simulated area of responsibility (AOR) during a generation, employ and sustain readiness exercise on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2025. This exercise will evaluate the wing’s response capabilities to a variety of crises on an installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|06.22.2025
|07.02.2025 16:04
|9145743
|250623-F-SD514-1156
|3861x2569
|886.9 KB
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|6
|1
4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
