4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. — Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing completed a readiness exercise June 15–25, training around the clock on base defense operations under multiple attack warning conditions.
During the exercise, Airmen practiced generating F-15E flights, completing deployment in-processing, donning mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear, and applying tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), among other tasks.
The exercise was designed to assess the wing’s ability to respond to multiple crises while carrying out mission-essential operations in degraded conditions.
Planning for the exercise began in April and involved more than 1,000 Airmen. A follow-up exercise is scheduled for September 2025, where organizations from higher headquarters will evaluate the wing’s performance on similar capabilities.
06.27.2025
07.02.2025
|502181
SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NORTH CAROLINA, US
