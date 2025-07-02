Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen complete readiness generation exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sean Martin | A U.S. Air Force Airman reports a suspected bomb during a generation, employ and...... read more read more

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. — Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing completed a readiness exercise June 15–25, training around the clock on base defense operations under multiple attack warning conditions.

    During the exercise, Airmen practiced generating F-15E flights, completing deployment in-processing, donning mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear, and applying tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), among other tasks.

    The exercise was designed to assess the wing’s ability to respond to multiple crises while carrying out mission-essential operations in degraded conditions.

    Planning for the exercise began in April and involved more than 1,000 Airmen. A follow-up exercise is scheduled for September 2025, where organizations from higher headquarters will evaluate the wing’s performance on similar capabilities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 16:10
    Story ID: 502181
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB, by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen complete readiness generation exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen complete readiness generation exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen complete readiness generation exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Readiness Exercise
    MOPP Gear
    F-15E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download