4th Fighter Wing Airmen Complete Readiness Exercise at Seymour Johnson AFB

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sean Martin | A U.S. Air Force Airman reports a suspected bomb during a generation, employ and...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sean Martin | A U.S. Air Force Airman reports a suspected bomb during a generation, employ and sustain readiness exercise on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 24, 2025. Readiness exercises are 4 FW guided exercises under the Commander's Inspection Program (CCIP). This exercise will evaluate the wing’s response capabilities to a crisis action Generation event on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin) see less | View Image Page