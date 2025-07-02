USACE and FEMA brief DHS Associate Director on Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives brief DHS Associate Director, OMB Brian Cavanaugh on the ongoing debris removal progress in Southern California during an interagency site visit focused on recovery operations, July 2, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)