    USACE and FEMA brief DHS Associate Director on Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California [Image 9 of 9]

    USACE and FEMA brief DHS Associate Director on Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives brief DHS Associate Director, OMB Brian Cavanaugh on the ongoing debris removal progress in Southern California during an interagency site visit focused on recovery operations, July 2, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 15:57
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
