USACE and FEMA brief DHS Associate Director on Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives brief DHS Associate Director, OMB Brian Cavanaugh on the ongoing debris removal progress in Southern California during an interagency site visit focused on recovery operations, July 2, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 15:57
Photo ID:
|9145742
VIRIN:
|250702-A-PA223-1012
Resolution:
|2048x1638
Size:
|2 MB
Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
