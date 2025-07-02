2nd Ranger Battalion Platoon Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

a Ranger assigned to the 2nd Ranger Battalion conducts a platoon live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 6–10, 2025. The exercise integrated unmanned aerial systems, snipers, mortars and heavy weapons systems to enhance battlefield awareness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan)