    2nd Ranger Battalion Platoon Live Fire Training [Image 14 of 18]

    2nd Ranger Battalion Platoon Live Fire Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    a Ranger assigned to the 2nd Ranger Battalion conducts a platoon live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 6–10, 2025. The exercise integrated unmanned aerial systems, snipers, mortars and heavy weapons systems to enhance battlefield awareness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9145394
    VIRIN: 250610-A-IC404-2929
    Resolution: 2832x3540
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Ranger Battalion Platoon Live Fire Training [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Luke Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

