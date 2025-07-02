Rangers assigned to the 2nd Ranger Battalion conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 6–10, 2025. The exercise integrated unmanned aerial systems, snipers, mortars and heavy weapons systems to enhance battlefield awareness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9145396
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-IC404-9165
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Ranger Battalion Platoon Live Fire Training [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Luke Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.