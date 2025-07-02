NAVSUP hosts Submarine and Surface Material Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Erica Plath, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment, speaks during the Submarine and Surface Material Summit hosted by Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) at the Admiral Gooding Center on the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., July 1, 2025. The summit was organized to bring supply chain stakeholders together to ensure alignment, monitor progress on key initiatives and strategize long-term sustainment objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)