    NAVSUP hosts Submarine and Surface Material Summit

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, speaks during the Submarine and Surface Material Summit hosted by NAVSUP at the Admiral Gooding Center on the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., July 1, 2025. The summit was organized to bring supply chain stakeholders together to ensure alignment, monitor progress on key initiatives and strategize long-term sustainment objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9144934
    VIRIN: 250701-N-AE068-1137
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Submarines
    Navy Yard
    Navy Supply
    NAVSUP HQ
    Supply
    Material Summit

