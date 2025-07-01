CNGB Nordhaus visits 131st Bomb Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and SEA John Raines, meet with Missouri National Guard, 131st Bomb Wing, and 509th Bomb Wing leadership during a visit to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 1, 2025. During the visit, they learned about how Missouri Airmen deliver global strike capability and strategic deterrence in support of our national security objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier)