    CNGB Nordhaus visits 131st Bomb Wing [Image 3 of 4]

    CNGB Nordhaus visits 131st Bomb Wing

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, greets Missouri National Guard, 131st Bomb Wing, and 509th Bomb Wing leadership during a visit to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 1, 2025. During the visit, they learned about how Missouri Airmen deliver global strike capability and strategic deterrence in support of our national security objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier)

