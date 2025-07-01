Marauder of the Week: SrA Shaneika Turner

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shaneika Turner, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron software program manager, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2025. Turner was recognized as Marauder of the Week for performing above and beyond in duties such as revamping physical security of hundreds of workstations across multiple processing areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 08:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
