U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shaneika Turner, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron software program manager, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2025. Turner was recognized as Marauder of the Week for performing above and beyond in duties such as revamping physical security of hundreds of workstations across multiple processing areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9144329
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-KE594-1014
|Resolution:
|3905x5869
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week: SrA Shaneika Turner [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.