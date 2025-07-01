Marauder of the Week: SrA Shaneika Turner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shaneika Turner, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron software program manager, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2025. Turner was recognized as Marauder of the Week for performing above and beyond in duties such as revamping physical security of hundreds of workstations across multiple processing areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)