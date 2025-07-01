Marauder of the Week: SrA Shaneika Turner

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle-left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, presents Senior Airman Shaneika Turner, middle-right, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron software program manager, a coin within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2025. Turner was recognized as Marauder of the Week for performing above and beyond in duties such as enabling secure transmission of data and information across communication lines within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9144328
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-KE594-1008
|Resolution:
|5780x3846
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
