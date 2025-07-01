U.S. Sailors haul a flag-staff to the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a sea and anchor evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, DDG 98 SEA AND ANCHOR [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.