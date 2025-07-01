Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    U.S. Sailors double up lines during a sea and anchor evolution on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 02:28
    Photo ID: 9143995
    VIRIN: 250627-N-JO162-1082
    Resolution: 5590x3727
    Size: 539.3 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DDG 98 SEA AND ANCHOR [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GRFCSG25

