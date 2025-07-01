Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Culminating MCMAP Event [Image 4 of 7]

    MCAS Iwakuni Culminating MCMAP Event

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Don Dugger 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    250603-M-FE306-1527
    U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Richard Mckelvian, top, and Lance Cpl. Ryan Kwiat, both air traffic controllers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, grapple during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2025. MCMAP training integrates close-quarters combat techniques with warrior ethos studies and instruction. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 9143991
    VIRIN: 250612-M-FE306-1527
    Resolution: 4480x5600
    Size: 996.98 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Culminating MCMAP Event [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Don Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

