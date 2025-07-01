MCAS Iwakuni Culminating MCMAP Event

250603-M-FE306-1617
U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, spar during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2025. MCMAP training integrates close-quarters combat techniques with warrior ethos studies and instruction. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)
