MCAS Iwakuni Culminating MCMAP Event

250603-M-FE306-1617

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, spar during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 12, 2025. MCMAP training integrates close-quarters combat techniques with warrior ethos studies and instruction. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)