McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2025) - 19 Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) participated in a Community Relations Event (COMREL) to assist local Japanese volunteers in maintaining Yokosuka’s Nagasaka Green Space June 18, 2025. The Sailors spent more than four hours cutting down approximately 200 trees under the guidance of experienced Japanese volunteers. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Kazuyuki Takagi)