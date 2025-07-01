Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2025) - 19 Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) participated in a Community Relations Event (COMREL) to assist local Japanese volunteers in maintaining Yokosuka’s Nagasaka Green Space June 18, 2025. The Sailors spent more than four hours cutting down approximately 200 trees under the guidance of experienced Japanese volunteers. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Kazuyuki Takagi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 23:19
    Photo ID: 9143867
    VIRIN: 250618-N-XX123-1002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 911.4 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space
    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space
    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space
    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space
    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McCampbell Sailors Help Maintain Nagasaka Green Space

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS McCampbell (DDG 85)
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    COMREL
    Nagasaka Green Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download