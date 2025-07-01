Sailors aboard the USS John Finn hold a security reaction force class in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-CV021-1022

Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer Cody Pacher, from East Rochester, New York, uses a training gun during a security reaction force class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, July 1. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)