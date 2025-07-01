Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a passenger transfer in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-CV021-1009

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Hilary Padilla, from San Diego, left, Seaman Apprentice Devonte Cheek, from Charlotte, North Carolina, middle, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Taylor Vlaming, from Santa Clarita, California, lower the pilot’s ladder in preparation for a passenger transfer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, July 1. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)