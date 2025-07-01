NCTF-RH Hosts National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lila Castellano, a Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) community liaison officer, speaks with visitors from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, June 24, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)