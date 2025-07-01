NCTF-RH Hosts National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steven Chow, far right, deputy facilities director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) speaks with visitors from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine as they view fuel tank 19 during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, June 24, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)