Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Apra Harbor, Guam

Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Stephon Blake, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, reattaches safety lines during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 30. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)