Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Apra Harbor, Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250630-N-CV021-1013

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class John Banner, from Orlando, Florida, oversees the take-in of lines on the fo’c’sle during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 30. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)