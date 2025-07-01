Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC Acknowledges Sailor At Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    CMC Acknowledges Sailor At Sea

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith presents Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Abdalla Abouhaib, a special operations independent duty corpsman, with the Navy and Marine Corps Honor of Achievement Medal while aboard the Royal Netherlands Navy amphibious transport dock HNLMS Johan de Witt (L801) during Atlantic Alliance, June 30, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9143760
    VIRIN: 250630-N-QO892-1256
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Acknowledges Sailor At Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

