CNO, CMC Acknowledge Sailor At Sea

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith present Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Abdalla Abouhaib, a special operations independent duty corpsman, with the Navy and Marine Corps Honor of Achievement Medal while aboard the Royal Netherlands Navy amphibious transport dock HNLMS Johan de Witt (L801) during Atlantic Alliance, June 30, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)