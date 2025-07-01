Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs in Panama City [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250629-A-DT406-1077
    PANAMA CITY (June 29, 2025) The United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters," performs at Plaza Herrera in Panama City, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 20:45
    Photo ID: 9143744
    VIRIN: 250629-A-DT406-1077
    Resolution: 7482x4990
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

