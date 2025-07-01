U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs in Panama City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY (June 29, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Patrick Melton, assigned to the United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters," sings at Plaza Herrera in Panama City, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)