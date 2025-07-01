Kearsarge Successfully Commences Steam Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Nicholas Schoenholz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), inserts a torch into #1 boiler in aft main machinery room, July 1, 2025. Kearsarge's Engineering department successfully lit #1 boiler to commence steam testing after a 2-year maintenance availability. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)