    Kearsarge Successfully Commences Steam Testing [Image 4 of 5]

    Kearsarge Successfully Commences Steam Testing

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erika Kugler 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Nicholas Schoenholz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), inserts a torch into #1 boiler in aft main machinery room, July 1, 2025. Kearsarge's Engineering department successfully lit #1 boiler to commence steam testing after a 2-year maintenance availability. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Readiness
    machinist's mate
    LHD3
    light off assessment
    Training
    engineers

