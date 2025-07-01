Kearsarge Successfully Commences Steam Testing

NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Nicholas Schoenholz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts a furnace inspection with a boiler inspection device in aft main machinery room, July 1, 2025. Kearsarge's Engineering department successfully lit #1 boiler to commence steam testing after a 2-year maintenance availability. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9143583
|VIRIN:
|250701-N-QE928-1028
|Resolution:
|3021x4531
|Size:
|925.3 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
