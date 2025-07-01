Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ST ID and Fort Riley, Morris Hill Chapel Gospel Service Change of the Stole Ceremony

    1ST ID and Fort Riley, Morris Hill Chapel Gospel Service Change of the Stole Ceremony

    JUNCTION CITY; MANHATTAN, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Maj. Guster Cunningham III 

    1st Infantry Division

    The gospel congregation of the Morris Hill Chapel participated in a Change of the Stole ceremony between the outgoing Gospel ministry lead, CH(CPT) Jayana Anderson, and the incoming gospel ministry lead, CH(CPT) Matthew Eddy. The ceremony was hosted by the garrison chaplain, CH(COL) Shawn McCammon, on Sunday, June 29. CH Andrson is preparing to deploy to the Caribbean in support of Soldiers within her MP unit. Photos taken by MAJ(P) Guster Cunningham III, 1ID Public Affairs Officer

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 18:21
    Photo ID: 9143550
    VIRIN: 250629-A-CO466-3921
    Resolution: 769x1025
    Size: 762.18 KB
    Location: JUNCTION CITY; MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US
