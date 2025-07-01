1ST ID and Fort Riley, Morris Hill Chapel Gospel Service Change of the Stole Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The gospel congregation of the Morris Hill Chapel participated in a Change of the Stole ceremony between the outgoing Gospel ministry lead, CH(CPT) Jayana Anderson, and the incoming gospel ministry lead, CH(CPT) Matthew Eddy. The ceremony was hosted by the garrison chaplain, CH(COL) Shawn McCammon, on Sunday, June 29. CH Andrson is preparing to deploy to the Caribbean in support of Soldiers within her MP unit. Photos taken by MAJ(P) Guster Cunningham III, 1ID Public Affairs Officer