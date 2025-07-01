Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Counselor

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Sgt. 1st Class Sonny Martinez, 7th Battalion, assigned to the Army Reserve Careers Counselor Group, test on officer accessions event during the 2025 Army Reserve Career Counselor of the Year at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 14, 2025.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:33
    Photo ID: 9143132
    VIRIN: 250514-A-BL167-3001
    Resolution: 6172x3959
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Career Counselor [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

