Presentation

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Johnson, 13th Battalion, assigned to the Army Reserve Careers Counselor Group, presents a command career counselor brief to Sgt. Major Ruben Santiago, during the 2025 Army Reserve Career Counselor of the Year, Ky., on May 15, 2025.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:33
    Photo ID: 9143087
    VIRIN: 250515-A-BL167-4001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

