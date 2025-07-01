117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alabama Army National Guard (ALARNG) collect their bags after returning home from a trip to Romania, the ALARNG's state partner, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun. 24, 2025. The ALARNG worked alongside Romanian military during joint field training exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)