Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis  

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Alabama Army National Guard (ALARNG) collect their bags after returning home from a trip to Romania, the ALARNG's state partner, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun. 24, 2025. The ALARNG worked alongside Romanian military during joint field training exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:27
    Photo ID: 9143119
    VIRIN: 250624-Z-UQ780-2173
    Resolution: 4236x2818
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo
    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo
    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo
    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo
    117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    State Partnership Program
    117ARW
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download