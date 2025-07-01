117ARW Port Dawgs download ALARNG Troops and Cargo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sebastian Vinson, an air transportation specialist (Port Dawg), hauls bags from a K-Loader, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun 24, 2025.Vinson and other Port Dawgs worked offloading the cargo and assisted 117th Security Forces with processing returning members of the Alabama Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)