Staff Sgt. Houston is promoted to Tech. Sgt.

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis  

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myrone Houston promotes to the rank of technical sergeant by 2nd. Lt. Tristan Hordge, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun. 24, 2025. Houston works with the 117th Air Refueling Wing Comptroller Flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    VIRIN: 250624-Z-UQ780-1010
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Air Mobility Command
    117ARW
    Promotion
    Air National Guard

