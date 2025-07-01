U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Myrone Houston is given a congratulatory hug from 117th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Cook, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Jun. 24, 2025. Houston works with the 117th Air Refueling Wing Comptroller Flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9143109
|VIRIN:
|250624-Z-UQ780-1011
|Resolution:
|3879x2581
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
This work, Staff Sgt. Houston is promoted to Tech. Sgt. [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.