    U.S. Army delivers UH-60L Black Hawk to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Matthew Ryan 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Kimberly Milligan, Genna Dahlberg, Col. Ryan Nesrsta, Todd Muehlenbeck, Keith Jones, and Brig. Gen. David Phillips celebrate the delivery of the tenth modified UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations from the U.S. Army at a ceremony held June 5 in Meridianville, Alabama. U.S. Army Photo by Matthew Ryan

    The U.S. Army remains a staunch supporter of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

