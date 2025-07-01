U.S. Army delivers UH-60L Black Hawk to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kimberly Milligan, Genna Dahlberg, Col. Ryan Nesrsta, Todd Muehlenbeck, Keith Jones, and Brig. Gen. David Phillips celebrate the delivery of the tenth modified UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations from the U.S. Army at a ceremony held June 5 in Meridianville, Alabama. U.S. Army Photo by Matthew Ryan