The U.S. Army remains a staunch supporter of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo By Matthew Ryan | Kimberly Milligan, Genna Dahlberg, Col. Ryan Nesrsta, Todd Muehlenbeck, Keith Jones, and Brig. Gen. David Phillips celebrate the delivery of the tenth modified UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations from the U.S. Army at a ceremony held June 5 in Meridianville, Alabama. U.S. Army Photo by Matthew Ryan

The Program Executive Office Aviation hosted a transfer of ownership ceremony in Meridianville, Alabama, on June 5 to deliver the tenth modified UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The U.S. prioritizes border protection as a critical element of national security. The Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk plays a vital role in this mission, and the longstanding partnership between the Army and CBP demonstrates its effectiveness.

“This delivery represents more than just a milestone,” said Brig. Gen. David Phillips, Program Executive Officer for Aviation. “It symbolizes our shared commitment to national security and our unwavering support for the men and women who serve on the front lines safeguarding our borders and protecting the American public.”

Phillips emphasized the advanced capabilities and tailored modifications of the aircraft, which greatly improve the effectiveness of CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) in protecting borders and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The Army and CBP have maintained a partnership for nearly 40 years. This partnership has strengthened CBP’s ability to conduct it’s mission starting when the Army replaced CBP’s aging UH-1 Huey models with 16 UH-60A Black Hawks starting in 1988, significantly upgrading CBP’s aviation operational capabilities.

In 2007, the Army also procured and modified four new UH-60M Black Hawks with unique mission configurations, modernizing the fleet to state-of-the-art standards. These aircraft received more than 19 tailored modifications, including high-resolution sensors that enhance threat detection air-ground operations. The navigation equipment enables CBP to operate effectively in all weather conditions and airspaces.

CBP’s Black Hawk helicopters have strengthened and streamlined operations at the southern border for over 37 years. Since 2015, CBP has conducted over 21,000 flights and logged more than 55,000 flight hours, supporting 6,475 enforcement missions.

“Black Hawk helicopters are among the most versatile and effective assets used by AMO,” said Keith Jones, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for AMO. “Our partnership with the Utility Helicopters Project Office (UHPO) and the Aviation and Missile Center Prototype Integration Facility (PIF) plays a pivotal role in updating AMO’s fleet and helping us combat evolving threats to the nation.”

Jones stressed the importance of ensuring AMO has the right aircraft capabilities to keep borders secure and the homeland safe.

In 2014, the Army and CBP launched another joint venture to procure 15 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters. This initiative standardized and modernized CBP’s aviation fleet, focusing on the long-term acquisition of UH-60 Black Hawks. These helicopters have shaped CBP’s past and present and will continue to impact the future of border security.

A recent partnership engagement identified potential key enhancements, including the development of a modular mission equipment package for rapid and enhanced interoperable communication. This modification will strengthen connections between the U.S. Army and Department of Homeland Security, further supporting the southern border mission.

As technology advances and CBP faces new border-crossing challenges, the Army and CBP are exploring avenues to procure additional Black Hawk helicopters. The Army remains committed to equipping CBP aircraft with state-of-the-art aircraft, communication, radar, and mission equipment packages to meet the CBP’s critical operational requirements.